The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $85.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $89.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,533 shares of company stock worth $9,544,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

