The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.62

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $190.62 and last traded at $190.33, with a volume of 31275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

