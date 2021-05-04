The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

