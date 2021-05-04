The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Insider Purchases £15,300 in Stock

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) insider Karen McKellar purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £15,300 ($19,989.55).

Shares of MRCH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 503 ($6.57). The stock had a trading volume of 246,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Merchants Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 506.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 450.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

