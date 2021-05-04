The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

HD stock opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $331.62. The stock has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

