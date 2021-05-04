The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCKT opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $509.48 million, a P/E ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

