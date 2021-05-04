The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of DOGEF stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $173.80. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $226.79.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.