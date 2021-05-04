The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 37.5% in April

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 902,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

