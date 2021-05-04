The First of Long Island Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The First of Long Island in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

