The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30, RTT News reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $13.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,159. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average is $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.30.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

