The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,284. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $328,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

