The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.000-26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $23.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $70.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,049.30. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $452.45 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.