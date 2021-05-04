The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $229.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $196.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.22.

NYSE:BA opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.96. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,484 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

