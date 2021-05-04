The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.22.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.96.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.