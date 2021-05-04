The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider John G. Finley Sells 33,404 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BX opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 178.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.