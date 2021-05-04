The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$77.69.

TSE BNS opened at C$78.44 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$49.11 and a 52 week high of C$80.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$69.90. The company has a market cap of C$95.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

