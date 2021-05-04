The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

NYSE AAN opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the period.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

