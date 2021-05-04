TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$103.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.63.
TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
