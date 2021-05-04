TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$103.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$104.63.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian boosted their target price on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total value of C$2,156,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,187,766.40.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.36. 52,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,267. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

