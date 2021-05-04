Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Shares of TXRH opened at $107.41 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

