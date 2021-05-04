Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $206.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.