Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.31. 95,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

