Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

