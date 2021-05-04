Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.
NYSE TEVA opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 262.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
