TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.39. 4,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,608. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

