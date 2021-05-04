Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $687.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $659.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

