TenX Market Capitalization Hits $21.33 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, TenX has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00080967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.39 or 0.00864226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.11 or 0.09897410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044055 BTC.

TenX Profile

PAY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

