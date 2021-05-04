Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tenable by 575.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.