Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 864,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,793.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16. Temenos has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

