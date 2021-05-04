Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $30.56 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.29 million, a PE ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

