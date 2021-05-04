Telsey Advisory Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.45. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 35.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

