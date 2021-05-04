Telos Capital Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.