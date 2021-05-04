Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 97.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.