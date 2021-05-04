Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $442.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

