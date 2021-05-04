Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.84.

TDOC stock opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

