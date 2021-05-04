TD Securities Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 50.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.15. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

