Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $299.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

