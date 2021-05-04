Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TVE. Cormark boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.18.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

