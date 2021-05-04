TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Shares of TAL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 87,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,228. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,123.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.54.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

