Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,589. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66.

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

