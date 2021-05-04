Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.96 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and $515,513.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000320 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00076726 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

