T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $191.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results reflect revenue growth, higher assets under management (AUM) and elevated costs. The company's planned initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution channel and launching new investment strategies and vehicles are likely to stoke long-term growth. Also, the asset manager is debt free with sufficient liquidity. Therefore, the company is likely to be able to sustain impressive capital-deployment activities. Yet, rising costs and regulatory pressure across investment-management industry, along with overdependence on investment advisory fees, are concerning.”

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a sell rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $182.69 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $183.92. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

