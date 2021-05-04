Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for 6.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $44.24. 270,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

