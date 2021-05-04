Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head to Head Analysis

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Photronics and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $609.69 million 1.35 $33.82 million $0.52 24.88 Synaptics $1.33 billion 3.62 $118.80 million $4.21 32.83

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Photronics. Photronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 5.55% 3.60% 2.91% Synaptics 8.47% 21.89% 10.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Synaptics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Photronics and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Synaptics 0 1 12 0 2.92

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $141.42, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Synaptics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Photronics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Photronics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications. It also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, the company offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves mobile and PC original equipment manufacturers; Internet of Things manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

