Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €103.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.60 ($126.59).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €108.05 ($127.12) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.06.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

