Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.