Swarthmore Group Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1,082.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 2.5% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

