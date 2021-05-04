Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys 23,041 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,124.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

TMO opened at $467.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

