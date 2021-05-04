Sunworks’ (SUNW) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $10.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.