Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

TSE:SLF opened at C$66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.36. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a market cap of C$38.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and set a C$73.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total value of C$1,193,455.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,297,328.64. Insiders sold a total of 52,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,749 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.