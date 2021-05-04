Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Sun Communities stock opened at $166.88 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $168.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

