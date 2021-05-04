Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0894 on Top Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $69,508.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.38 or 0.00714661 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004889 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

